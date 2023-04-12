Comerica Bank Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.