Comerica Bank Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,063,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after buying an additional 217,028 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

