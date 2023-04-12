Comerica Bank Has $5.68 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

