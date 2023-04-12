Comerica Bank Has $5.77 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

