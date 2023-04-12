Comerica Bank Has $5.92 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

