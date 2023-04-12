Comerica Bank Has $5.97 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,629.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.