Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after acquiring an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

MOH stock opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

