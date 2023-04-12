Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of MAA opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

