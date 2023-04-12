Comerica Bank Invests $5.88 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral Trading Down 1.3 %

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $115.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

