Comerica Bank Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

