Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,723 shares of company stock worth $4,862,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.