Comerica Bank Purchases 18,223 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.80 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

