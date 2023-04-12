Comerica Bank Purchases 4,716 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

