Comerica Bank Purchases 57,349 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 277,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

