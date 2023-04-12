Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

