Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

