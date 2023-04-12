Comerica Bank Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

