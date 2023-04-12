Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CFG opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

