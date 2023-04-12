Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of CNX Resources worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 70.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

