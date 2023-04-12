Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

