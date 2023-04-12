Comerica Bank Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

