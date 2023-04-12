Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

