Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,398 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 48,695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

