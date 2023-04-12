Comerica Bank Sells 1,695 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

