Comerica Bank Sells 17,148 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFS opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

