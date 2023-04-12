Comerica Bank Sells 17,691 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

