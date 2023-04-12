Comerica Bank Sells 28,568 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.