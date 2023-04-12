Comerica Bank Sells 6,538 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.