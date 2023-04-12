Comerica Bank Sells 656 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

