Comerica Bank Sells 6,737 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.36.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

