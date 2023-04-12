Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

