Compass Point Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $29.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Up 5.1 %

RDN stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,032,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,528.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group



Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

