Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,036.58

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,036.58 ($25.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($28.24). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,268 ($28.09), with a volume of 174,133 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.29) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,036.58.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.10. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 4,276.73%.

(Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.