Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

