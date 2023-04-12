Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.53. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,225,027 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 345,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

