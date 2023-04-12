Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.77

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.77 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.69). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 366,443 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of £153.11 million, a PE ratio of 615.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.77.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

