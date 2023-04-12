Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

