Critical Review: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.51 $631.51 million $37.44 1.40

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, indicating that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

