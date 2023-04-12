Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,684,439 shares in the company, valued at $68,237,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $202,600.00.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $263,800.00.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Cytek Biosciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
