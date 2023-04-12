D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head to Head Analysis

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -7.22% TELUS International (Cda) 7.41% 17.90% 8.77%

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.47 billion 0.59 $183.00 million $0.69 29.04

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Wave Quantum and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 4 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 9 0 2.69

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 943.30%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.73%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats D-Wave Quantum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

