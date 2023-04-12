De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.57

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.57 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), with a volume of 184,285 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Stock Down 23.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.57. The stock has a market cap of £75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

De La Rue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.