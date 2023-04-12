Del Sette Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 24,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

