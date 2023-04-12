Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.39. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 967,980 shares trading hands.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denison Mines

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$523,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,611,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,926,211.60. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.