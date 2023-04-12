DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

