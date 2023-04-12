Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.77. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

