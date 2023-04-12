Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.77. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.12.
Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
About Destiny Media Technologies
Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
