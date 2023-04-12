Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.99

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.99 ($41.29) and traded as high as €42.28 ($45.96). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €41.70 ($45.33), with a volume of 1,916,212 shares.

DPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

