DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

