DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DexCom Stock Performance
Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DexCom (DXCM)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.