DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider David J. Wambeke Acquires 468,750 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
