DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider David J. Wambeke Acquires 468,750 Shares

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

