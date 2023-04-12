DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $224,064.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

